Truth behind the donkeys getting exposed to marijuana

In the age of social media, viral videos often capture attention and generate widespread discussion. Recently, a shocking video circulated online, causing outrage and raising concerns about animal welfare. The video purportedly shows individuals in Kedarnath, a popular pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand, allegedly exposing donkeys to marijuana smoke.
A group of people are seen assembled in a mountainous area close to Kedarnath. Others appear to be using marijuana, while some people are spotted riding donkeys. The donkeys appear to be becoming confused as the video goes on, indicating that they were exposed to smoke.
Following the video's viral success, there was a surge of public criticism. The alleged maltreatment of the donkeys was met with outrage and condemnation from the public. Many viewers made the point that animals shouldn't be exposed to dangerous toxins and that doing so goes against the morals of responsibility and compassion.
However, a lie is more deadly than a half-truth. Many of those who were outraged by the video might not be fully aware of its context. People that live in plateau may not be aware of the true circumstances behind this viral video.
The misconception is that they are attempting to get donkeys high so they can work more, but in reality, they are just trying to keep them alive.
When the temperatures are extremely low in the highlands, such as at Uttrakhand. These animals are unable to find a source of warmth, which causes them to become restless and unable to feed.
In order to make them relax and capable enough to handle the environment, it is necessary to make them smoke marijuana in order to calm them up, feed, and receive the rest they require to survive.
Conclusion :
We must question the authenticity and context of the images and videos we encounter, especially when they have the potential to shape public opinion or spark any public debate. Never believe what you see and make an opinion about it without fact checking and critical thinking.