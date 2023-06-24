Truth behind the donkeys getting exposed to marijuana

In the age of social media, viral videos often capture attention and generate widespread discussion. Recently, a shocking video circulated online, causing outrage and raising concerns about animal welfare. The video purportedly shows individuals in Kedarnath, a popular pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand, allegedly exposing donkeys to marijuana smoke.

A group of people are seen assembled in a mountainous area close to Kedarnath. Others appear to be using marijuana, while some people are spotted riding donkeys. The donkeys appear to be becoming confused as the video goes on, indicating that they were exposed to smoke.

Following the video's viral success, there was a surge of public criticism. The alleged maltreatment of the donkeys was met with outrage and condemnation from the public. Many viewers made the point that animals shouldn't be exposed to dangerous toxins and that doing so goes against the morals of responsibility and compassion.

However, a lie is more deadly than a half-truth. Many of those who were outraged by the video might not be fully aware of its context. People that live in plateau may not be aware of the true circumstances behind this viral video.