Karur Stampede: Death Toll Rises to 39; CM Stalin Visits Site, Orders Probe

Karur, Sep 28 (IANS) The death toll rose to 39 in the tragic stampede that occurred during the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam’s (TVK) political rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur, said officials on Sunday.

The rally was being addressed by party president, actor Vijay, on Saturday when the stampede occurred, leaving at least 39 people dead and over 50 others injured.

The public meeting, held at Velusamypuram in Karur, was part of Vijay’s fast-growing outreach campaign across Tamil Nadu.

According to police and local officials, thousands of supporters began gathering on the narrow approach roads from early morning to secure a vantage point for the evening address.

The event started around 7.20 p.m., but as crowds swelled in the confined space, a section became dangerously congested. Witnesses said people began fainting and stumbling as panic rippled through the dense crowd. Several victims were trampled in the chaos before rescue teams could reach them.