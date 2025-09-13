Vijay to kick off TVK’s first election campaign from Tiruchi today

Chennai, Sep 13: Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijay will launch the TVK’s first-ever election campaign tour from Tiruchi on Saturday, marking a crucial moment in the run-up to the 2026 Assembly polls. The campaign will begin with a public rally in Ariyalur, where Vijay will address supporters after travelling from Tiruchirapalli.

The actor is using a specially-designed campaign bus equipped with advanced cameras, loudspeakers, and fitted with protective iron railings to prevent unauthorised access.

His vehicle left Panayur on Thursday evening for Tiruchi, while Vijay himself will arrive by flight earlier today.

The TVK has also unveiled its campaign logo, featuring slogans such as “Your Vijay, I Will Not Fail” and “Tamil Nadu, Vijay’s Legacy Returns,” aiming to highlight his leadership appeal.

Police have granted permission for the rally under strict conditions. As many as 25 guidelines have been issued, including restrictions on roadshows, receptions, and vehicle convoys. The rules specify that no more than five vehicles can follow Vijay’s campaign bus, all party workers must reach the Ariyalur old bus stand by 11:25 A.M., and barricades must be installed by the party itself to ensure public safety.

Authorities have reserved the right to halt the rally if any conditions are violated.

Political observers see Tiruchi as symbolically significant. The city has historically been a stage for key decisions in Dravidian politics.