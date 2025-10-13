Cough Syrup Deaths: ED Raids 7 Locations in Chennai Linked to Sresan Pharma

Chennai, Oct 13: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday was carrying out searches at seven locations across Chennai, including the residence of S. Ranganathan, owner of Sresan Pharmaceuticals, and offices of senior officials from the Tamil Nadu Drug Control Department, as part of a money laundering probe under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The searches come days after a major breakthrough in the Madhya Pradesh cough syrup tragedy, in which at least 22 children in Chhindwara district died after consuming the company’s Coldrif cough syrup.

The ED’s investigation follows the arrest of Sresan Pharmaceuticals’ owner, G. Ranganathan (75), who was nabbed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Madhya Pradesh with the help of Chennai Police on October 9. Ranganathan, who had been absconding since the deaths were reported, was traced through electronic surveillance and arrested during a late-night operation around 1:30 a.m. at his Kodambakkam residence.

Following the arrest, police teams raided the company’s Kancheepuram manufacturing facility, seizing crucial production records, drug samples, and regulatory documents.