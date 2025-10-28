How Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Marriages are Redefining Union Beyond Caste and Religion

A refuge

Institutions like the Periyar Padippagam in Coimbatore continue to carry forward Periyar’s reformist legacy. More than a wedding venue, it serves as a support centre for couples who choose love across caste or religion.

The Padippagam provides counselling, legal assistance, and protection to inter-caste and inter-religious couples facing opposition or violence from their families. It also mediates with authorities in cases involving police complaints or honour-related conflicts. Over the years, it has become an important part of Tamil Nadu’s social reform network. It is not only conducting weddings but also helping couples secure official registration, legal protection, and limited financial support to begin their lives together.

On Valentine’s Day 2023, Gowtham (28) and Reena Jenita (26) solemnised their self-respect marriage at the Padippagam. Their relationship began in college, where Gowtham was pursuing a BSc in Computer Science and Reena was studying Agriculture. Gowtham is from Coimbatore district, and Reena from Salem district.

When Reena’s family learned of their relationship, they opposed it. “In February 2023, when her family found out and learned about my Hindu background, they tried to arrange another match for her and pressured me to quit,” Gowtham told 101Reporters. “So we decided to come to Coimbatore and get married at the Padippagam.”

He recalled that her family tried to trace them, contacted neighbours, and sent threats. “On February 13, Reena stayed at a friend’s place associated with the Padippagam. The next day, we submitted our Aadhaar cards, TC, and marksheets, exchanged garlands, and solemnised our self-respect marriage. We then registered it officially at the nearby sub-registrar’s office. When Reena’s family arrived at the Padippagam after hearing about the marriage, the members mediated calmly to avoid any conflict.”

“Since Reena’s family includes educated members they understood and accepted the marriage. The Padippagam handled the situation carefully, and eventually my family also accepted our union. Today, I run an automation business, and my wife is preparing for government exams,” Gowtham said.

Reena added, “When I left home, I didn’t know much about the Padippagam. Seeing it gave me hope. Here, caste or religion doesn’t matter. Everyone works to create an equal society and guide young couples. I feel proud that we got married here. Our love has crossed religious boundaries, and we now live peacefully.”

See Also: Anatomy of caste discrimination in a Tamil Nadu village where Dalits defied diktats

For Surya, from a Dalit background, and Deepa, from a dominant Backward Class community, the Padippagam became a place of safety. When Deepa’s family discovered their relationship in 2019, they issued threats and tried to arrange another marriage for her. Surya, a physical education teacher from Singanallur near Coimbatore, approached the Padippagam for help.

“Her relatives came to my village and warned me to stay away,” he said. “When the threats turned violent, I took her to the Coimbatore Padippagam for safety.” The organisation provided shelter, arranged legal support, and ensured their marriage was legally registered. “Even when Deepa’s parents approached the police, the Padippagam’s team provided lawyers and supporters who ensured legal protection and mediated with the authorities. The police concluded the matter peacefully, ensuring the family would not interfere again and giving us written assurance of protection, all without charging me a single rupee.”

Surya said he managed his wedding on a budget of Rs 8,000, covering garlands, clothes, registration, and food. “The Padippagam understood my situation and extended both financial and moral support,” he said. Deepa added, “Without them, our love would have been destroyed. Every year, we return on our anniversary to thank the Padippagam and garland Periyar’s statue.”

Jeeva, a railway employee from a Dalit community, and Barani, a maths postgraduate from a dominant Backward Class family, also turned to the Padippagam when their families opposed their relationship. “They told me to forget her,” Jeeva said. “When the pressure became too much, we went to the Padippagam.”

“At the Padippagam, the first questions weren’t about caste or religion, but about survival: Do you have a job? Can you build a life together? When they understood our struggles, they helped us conduct our self-respect marriage, covered basic expenses, and supported us when her family filed a police complaint. They mediated peacefully and ensured we were protected,” he said. “Without them, our marriage would have remained just a dream.”

For the past 12 years, M Jeevanandam, an auto driver and volunteer at the Coimbatore Padippagam, has helped thousands of couples solemnise their self-respect marraiges, often while facing family opposition or police pressure.

“I once faced the same struggles myself,” he said. “I chose a caste-free marriage because I wanted to build a society beyond caste. Later, I learned about Periyar and joined the Padippagam. In these 12 years, I’ve seen it all: death threats, police interventions, and parents trying to stop weddings with money or influence. Yet we continue, because this is not just about marriage, it’s about equality and social change.”