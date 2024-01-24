Anatomy of caste discrimination in a Tamil Nadu village where Dalits defied diktats

There is no documented information about the exact year of its construction, but at least three generations of Dalits and non-Dalits claim that they know of this temple since birth, which indirectly indicates that caste discrimination has been going on for over three generations.

“When I was a teenager, I unknowingly went inside the Naicker street wearing footwear and was manhandled… I do not get down from my bicycle or two-wheeler if I happen to encounter them on the roads now. I am a mason and have to be at the construction sites by 9 am. If I get down and greet everyone [Naickers], I can reach there only by noon,” says Muruganantham.

The flashpoint

On the fateful night of December 5 last year, the discrimination that prevails at Rajavur even after 75 years of Independence came out in all its fury. Sakthivel Naicker (60) and his son S Muthu Kumar (30) allegedly attacked Muruganantham and hurled casteist abuses at him over a civil dispute, resulting in his hospitalisation.

Following his complaint on December 6, a case was registered against Sakthivel and Muthu at the Madathukulam Police Station under various sections of Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Muruganantham alleges that the police initially refused to invoke the SC/ST Act, so he had to approach the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TNUEF). During the course of actions, he informed TNUEF about the caste atrocities meted out to about 50 families in his colony.

TNUEF Tiruppur district secretary CK Kanagaraj informed other Dalit rights organisations, including Dravida Kazhagam and Viduthalai Chiruthaikal Katchi, and arranged for a procession of Dalits wearing footwear towards the Raja Kaliyamman Temple through the Naicker street. A complaint regarding caste discrimination was registered with the Chief Minister’s Special Cell, from where it was forwarded to the district police.

“The authorities initially denied the existence of caste discrimination at Rajavur and asked us to cancel the procession. But we asked them to prove it by allowing Dalits to wear footwear in the Naicker street and enter the temple,” says Kanagaraj.

On December 24, three Dalits from Rajavur, including Muruganantham, took part in the procession backed by TNUEF and other rights organisations.

On January 9, the accused got bail from the Principal District Court, after obtaining a direction from Madras High Court (HC) on December 29 last year. Now, the status quo of not wearing footwear at the caste Hindu’s streets and not entering into the temples has returned.

Terming the act of the Dalits on that day an aberration due to outsiders, a few Naickers told 101Reporters that peace has returned to their village now.

Young, old and the social matrix

“The discrimination is still there for all Dalits, irrespective of their age… Those who work in the lands of the dominant caste members have no option but to follow their rule,” K Arumugam (39), an Arunthathiyar who participated in the procession, tells 101Reporters.

However, a reply from J Sukumaran, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Udumalaipettai, to Kanagaraj on the complaint lodged with the CM's special cell paints a different picture. “The members of the Scheduled Caste did not wear footwear in the aforementioned street and did not enter the temple on their own and the younger generation of the Scheduled Caste do not follow such practices,” the reply states.

Calling attention to the December 27 visit of National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Director S Ravivarman to the village, Arumugam adds, “When the NCSC director came, a few women accompanied him to the temple. They did so only to show that there was no discrimination here.”

101Reporters later learnt that those women were estranged relatives of Muruganantham. In fact, a few Dalits had acknowledged the existence of caste discrimination to Ravivarman, who instructed the temple trustee to ensure that the Dalits are allowed inside the temple and to report to the authorities in case they were prevented.

“Like the Naickers’ hereditary rights over Raja Kaliyamman Temple, we have rights over Madurai Veeran Temple. An argument over dining between my husband and a few Naickers prevented the deity’s procession during the 2019 festival. This festival is the only thing that gives us some rights in the village. Afterwards, they did not allow the festival for three years,” a Dalit woman, whose daughter had registered her grievance with the official, tells 101Reporters on condition of anonymity.

She claims her sister was attacked and her husband was forced to prostrate before the aggrieved Naickers after the incident. “We did not have the courage to approach the police then, but my daughter showed it now... She is an engineering graduate who works in Coimbatore... Even some of our own people questioned us for stirring up an old incident in front of a higher official,” she says.

Muruganantham, Arumugam and the Dalit woman allege that the Naickers imposed a ban on Dalit farmhands, but a few families went to the house of the accused on January 4 seeking forgiveness and work. 101Reporters could not independently verify their claim since the Dalit families were averse to talking.

However, two Naickers wishing anonymity claim that they continue to engage Dalits from Rajavur in their farms. They refused to speak about the footwear and temple entry ban, terming them “non-issues created by outsiders”.