Good news for mobile creators, gamers as Intel unveils 7 new 12th Gen chips

Chip-maker Intel has unveiled seven new mobile processors to the 12th Gen Intel Core family for the growing community of content creators and gamers on smartphones, as the world grapples with chip shortage.

The company said that the new 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors are "unlocked out of the box" and available in Core i5, Core i7, and Core i9 models.

"We're enabling content creators to tackle the most demanding workflows like never before. Gamers and content creators will also have access to high bandwidth platform technologies like PCIe Gen 5 with RAID support, and support for ECC memory," explained Chris Walker, Intel corporate vice president, and general manager of Mobility Client Platforms.

The new Intel mobile chips utilize desktop-caliber silicon in a mobile package to deliver high levels of performance for professional workflows like CAD, animation, and visual effects.

The company said at an event late on Tuesday that the 12th Gen Intel Core HX processors provide 65 percent more performance in multi-threaded workloads with more cores and memory.