Four exceptional skills that only humans acquire and AI lacks

Though the potential of AI is unimaginable it is also restricted. While it is apparent that AI will dominate the professional world on many levels. However, there can be no denial that as advanced as AI may be, it can and never will be able to replicate human consciousness that reinforces the human beings' position at the top of the food chain.

Until now, we are talking about the jobs that can be snatched as technology advances but then, the human aspects of work cannot be replaced. Let's focus on something that they cannot do. There are some jobs that only humans are capable of performing.

Some jobs require creation, conceptualization, complex strategic planning, and dealing with unknown spaces and feelings or emotional interactions that are way beyond the expertise of an AI as of now. Let's now talk about certain skills that are irreplaceable till the human race exist.

1. Empathy is unique to humans: Some may argue that animals show empathy as well, but they are not the ones taking over the jobs. Humans, unlike programmed software designed to produce a specific result, are capable of feeling emotions. It may seem contradictory, but the personal affinity between a person and an organization is the foundation of a professional relationship. Humans need a personal connection that extends beyond the professional realm to develop trust and human connection, something that bot technology completely lacks.

2. Emotional Intelligence: Though accurate, the AI is not intuitive, or culturally sensitive because that's a human trait. No matter how accurately it is programmed to carry out a task, it cannot possess the human ability to adjust to the algorithm of human intellect. For instance, reading into the situation or the face of another human. It lacks emotional intellect which makes humans capable of understanding and handling an interaction that needs emotional communication. Exactly during your customer care service, one would always prefer a human interaction to read and understand the situation than an automated machine that cannot work or help beyond the programming.

3. Creativity: Perk of being human: AI can improve productivity and efficiency by reducing errors and repetition and replacing manual jobs with intelligent automated solutions, but it cannot comprehend human psychology. Furthermore, as the world becomes more AI-enabled, humans will be able to take on increasingly innovative tasks.

4. Problem-solving outside a code: Humans can deal with unexpected uncertainty by analyzing the situation; like critical thinking during complex scenarios, and adopting creative tactics. Unlike humans, who may function under a variety of obstacles and settings, AI-powered devices cannot perform beyond their function, which may be far in the future but not in the foreseeable one.

There is not even the slightest doubt that AI will not drive the future. To make AI work, humans need to be creative, insightful, and contextually aware. The reason for this is straightforward: humans will continue to provide value that machines cannot duplicate. (AA/IANS)