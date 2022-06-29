87% of Indian firms to hike their AI spend by 10% in 3 years: Report

Nearly 87 percent of enterprises in India are likely to increase annual artificial intelligence (AI) spending by more than 10 percent in the next three years, a new report showed on Tuesday.

Approximately 80 percent of enterprises in the country have at least one AI model in production, indicating an extensive penetration of AI/machine learning (ML) across enterprises.

Within providers, too, 64 percent have AI/ML as a core element for many of their products, as against 56 percent of their global counterparts, according to the report by Bain & Company, in collaboration with Microsoft and the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI).

"While the availability of data and cloud-based infrastructure have aided AI adoption, concerns related to data security, infrastructure, and management continue to be the most significant barriers for enterprises," said Velu Sinha, Partner, Bain & Company and co-author of the report.

The report was launched by Amitabh Kant, CEO, of NITI Aayog, in the presence of top executives from the companies.

The thrust in AI adoption for enterprises is maximum in sectors such as communication, over-the-top (OTT) and gaming, technology, and financial services.