Microsoft partners EnAble India to empower persons with disabilities

Microsoft on Tuesday collaborated with non-profit organization EnAble India to empower persons with disabilities (PwDs) by engaging more than 100 organizations.

The initiative, called 'Inclusion to Action', aims to bring together more than 100 organizations across financial services, manufacturing, retail, and tech sectors to work together on tech skilling, mentorship, internship, and employment initiatives to "unlock 100,000 opportunities" for PwDs.

"This collaboration marks the beginning of a continuous endeavor to engage with multiple stakeholders across industry, advocates, experts, policymakers, and the disability community to empower and transform employment opportunities for individuals with disabilities," said Anant Maheshwari, President, Microsoft India.

The technical skilling programs are designed to enhance understanding of digital accessibility that can create a cultural shift as organizations are increasingly shaping their hybrid work strategies.

The company said that an increased representation of PwDs will lead to inclusive product development, which can aid technology users with disabilities.

In addition, persons with disabilities get access to training curricula on modern workplace applications for higher productivity and effective collaboration.

"There is an urgent need to unlock opportunities for persons with disabilities whose social circles are 10 percent of that of non-disabled," said Dipesh Sutariya, Co-Founder, of Enable India.

EnAble India has catered to the needs of 19 disabilities thus far, impacting more than 325,000 individuals including persons with disabilities and their families in 28 states and 7 union territories in the country. (AA/IANS)