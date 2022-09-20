5G Fixed Wireless Access services to generate $2.5 bn in operator revenue by 2023

The operators' revenue generated from 5G FWA (fixed wireless access) services is likely to increase from $515 million in 2022 to a whopping $2.5 billion next year, a new report showed on Tuesday.

The staggering growth will be driven by 5G's advanced network capabilities, such as ultra-low delay and increased data processing to provide connectivity services that were previously unachievable with 4G technology, according to Juniper Research.

FWA includes services that provide high-speed Internet connectivity through cellular-enabled CPE (customer premises equipment) for uses including broadband and IoT networks.

"The benefits of FWA are now comparable with services using fiber-based networks. Operators have an immediate opportunity to generate revenue from broadband subscriptions directly to end users by providing last-mile solutions underpinned by their existing 5G infrastructure," said Research author Elisha Sudlow-Poole.

The operators' 5G FWA revenue will reach $24 billion globally by 2027.

The report identified the consumer market as the sector generating the highest revenue for operators; representing 96 percent of global 5G FWA revenue.

However, the report warned that operators must provide a compelling user proposition for FWA solutions through the bundling of services such as video streaming, gaming, and smart home security to enrich the user experience and gain a competitive advantage against incumbent high-speed connectivity technologies, such as FTTP (Fibre to the Property).

The report also identified private networks as a key monetization opportunity; offering superior network capabilities over 4G.

It recommended that operators use 5G FWA to facilitate the last mile-solution by treating the relationship between FWA and fiber networks as wholly collaborative to maximize network performance and return on investment. (KB/IANS)