Footage of GTA 6 gameplay leaks online

The first alleged footage of the next Grand Theft Auto game has leaked online, with over 90 videos showcasing its engine, gameplay, and more from an early development build, media reports say.

According to Windows Central, the historic leak provides a glimpse into GTA 6 development, confirming prior reports of the series' first female protagonist and a Vice City setting.

The title, informally known as GTA 6, will mark the first mainline game since 2013's GTA V, having racked up a record-breaking 170 million sales to date.

As per the report, over 90 videos are now circulating from the project, showcasing its engine, planned setting, and early iterations of gameplay.

The narrative, set to draw inspiration from the infamous Bonnie and Clyde, also reportedly aims to retain the franchise's satirical themes while crafting a more inclusive tone.

The alleged GTA 6 footage comes via GTA Forums user "tepotuberhacker," posting various snippets of its open world in action from what appears to be an early development build.

The over 90 videos also provide an extended look at robberies, NPC interactions, vehicles, and more from its sprawling sandbox.

The footage appears to be from builds at least a couple of years old, suggesting development has been underway in tandem with recent years of GTA V content updates. (KB/IANS)