Google Chrome labeled the most vulnerable browser of 2022

With 303 vulnerabilities and a cumulative total of 3,159 vulnerabilities as of 2022, a new report said that Google Chrome is the most vulnerable browser available.

According to a report by Atlas VPN, these figures are based on data from the VulDB vulnerability database, covering January 1, 2022, to October 5, 2022.

Google Chrome is the only browser with new vulnerabilities in the five days in October. Recent ones include CVE-2022-3318, CVE-2022-3314, CVE-2022-3311, CVE-2022-3309, and CVE-2022-3307.

The CVE program tracks security flaws and vulnerabilities across multiple platforms. The database does not list details for these flaws yet, but the report said they can lead to memory corruption on a computer.