Elon Musk shows interest in buying Twitter, once again

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has reportedly proposed again to buy Twitter at $54.20 a share, the same price he originally proposed in April this year before terminating the $44 billion takeover deal.

According to Bloomberg, Musk has sent Twitter a letter offering to buy the micro-blogging platform at the originally proposed price.The move, if true, has created confusion in the minds of millions as the Musk-Twitter legal battle is set to begin in a US court on October 17.

Twitter or Musk did not comment on the report. Trading of Twitter shares was briefly halted, reports The Verge.