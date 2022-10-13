WhatsApp is now a spam factory, 1 in 2 Indians affected

Meta-owned WhatsApp has become a spam factory as more than one in two Indians now say that they are facing four or more spam messages each day, a report showed on Wednesday.

Despite clear norms laid by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on unsolicited communication, consumers still face unwanted calls, SMS (short messaging services), and Whatsapp messages from vendors, telemarketers, banks, insurance brokers, car dealers, pathology labs, property, and other investment agents, among others.

About 68 percent of mobile subscribers, on average, receive 4 or more promotional or spam SMSs every day with every subscriber surveyed getting spam, according to the online community platform LocalCircles.

About 95 percent of Whatsapp subscribers surveyed got spam while every mobile subscriber surveyed got it.