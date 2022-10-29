Apple releases iOS 15.7.1 for those who do not want to update to iOS 16

Tech giant Apple has released iOS 15.7.1 and iPadOS 15.7.1 with security updates and patches for devices that can't update to iOS 16, or don't want to update to iOS 16.

According to AppleInsider, the new update for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 users fixes the same bugs and adds the security updates found in the most recent iOS 16.1 and macOS Ventura releases.

There are 17 different systems listed in the security patch notes that have been patched for security issues.

If users can update to iOS 15.7.1 or iPadOS 15.7.1, then they should do so as soon as possible, as the update addresses known security issues that could put the user at risk, according to a report.

With this update, the following systems were addressed, which are Apple Neural Engine, Audio, Backup, FaceTime, Graphics Driver, Image Processing, Kernel, Model I/O, PPP, Safari, Webkit, WiFi, and Zlib.

The new update will be available to the following devices which are iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation), it added.

In iOS 16, the support for the iPhone 6s, iPhone 7, and iPod touch was dropped, while iPadOS 16 is not compatible with the iPad Air 2 or iPad mini 4, reports AppleInsider.

To install the update manually user can do so via the Settings app then select "General" then "Software Update" and those with automatic updates enabled won't have to do anything a" the update will likely install overnight.

(KB/IANS)