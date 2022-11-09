Meta layoffs hit teams in India

The worst lay-off in the global tech industry by Meta, which saw 11,000 employees being shown the door, has hit India teams too, albeit marginally, reliable sources said on Wednesday.

In one of the worst lay-offs ever in the tech industry after Twitter - which saw 90 percent of India's team being sacked - Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg fired about 13 percent of the global workforce and extended the hiring freeze through Q1 2023.

Sources told IANS that layoffs impacted the Meta India team across verticals, although the exact number of affected employees could not be ascertained.

The India unit of Meta did not immediately comment on an IANS query.

Meta is likely to have up to 400 employees in the country, and its business is doing relatively well.