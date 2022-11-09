Choose From 4 Best Smartwatches to Revamp Your Gym Wear

By Yashvi Jain
As per common knowledge, a sports wardrobe comprises a gymnasium vest, comfy gym footwear, a stylish backpack, a towel, a water bottle, training socks and more. But only a few of us would pay attention to the best smartwatches. The best smartwatches double up as health and fitness monitors that provide real-time data and beneficial details to help them achieve their wellness goals.
So, with your inner athlete unleashed, it is essential to revamp your gymnasium paraphernalia with the best smartwatches. And given the level of commitment gym-goers have towards fitness, there couldn't have been a better time to elevate your gym wardrobe with the best smartwatch from Titan to assist in achieving your goal. So, Track the distance travelled, the number of steps taken, or your heart rate during a jog, run or walk, and you can take stock of how much more you need to do. So, what more do you need for that extra push to hit the gym and shed that extra kilo?
Given the superabundance of choices, picking the best smartwatch might be challenging. However, here is a list you can refer to.
Touch & Talk
This smartwatch – Touch and Talk - arrives with characteristics such as a Wide Display, built-in AI Voice Assistance, 20+ Sports Mode, BT calling and numerous watch Faces. It also has various features that cater to health, such as the sleep and stress monitor and SPO2 tracker. In addition, it has a 24X7 HRM that traces your heart rate, pulse, and other vitals. Furthermore, it has unique IP68 water resistance.
Touch Screen Smart 2 Watch with Aluminium Case
Who doesn't want to revamp their gym wear wardrobe that can make you look worth a second look and so much more? As one of the best smartwatch with smart touch, it offers over 14 different types of sports modes, 7-day battery life, and over 100 watch faces to change your look at your beck and call. Furthermore, it offers a 368X448 Pixel resolution AMOLED screen and a comprehensive health suite comprising a stress monitor, HRM, SPO2, period tracker, and a sleep monitor to make it a cakewalk for you.
The Smart Touch Watch
As one of the best smartwatch in town, this timepiece is all set to glam you up for your house party. With a complete in-built health suite, including an SPO2 tracker, HRM, Period and Sleep Tracker, and Hydration Alerts, you have several reasons to include it in your gym wear. It offers a battery life of 14 days, so you can charge it and forget about it. With a built-in Alexa, you can order food, book a cab, play a quiz, and much more – right from your wrist. In addition, it tracks your endurance, fitness, and physical performance.
Smart Pro Touch Screen Smart Watch
This unisex watch has a lot to offer concerning its appearance and performance. You will be awestruck with its AMOLED display, an in-built GPS, and reliable battery life. It tracks your body temperature, period cycle, oxygen level, and heart rate to help you scale more unexplored heights. With the help of an Altimeter and Barometer, you can polish your performance and pick your ground in accordance with your sport. Resistant to water and receptive to fun, this smartwatch has got your back with 5 ATM water resistance that safeguards your watch from unexpected rains, sweat, or an accidental water spill. Besides, you get 100 plus watch faces for every gym wear you like to don. You will be unstoppable with notifications, music control, phone finder, camera control, handwashing reminders, stopwatch, weather alerts, alarm & timer, etc.
Spoilt for choices? Aren't you? With the prompt technological change, men and women must look forward to grooming themselves with modern and aesthetically appealing best smartwatches that go beyond their mere functionality. If you are perplexed between too many alternatives, try heading to the nearby stores of trusted brands such as Titan, Fastrack, Sonata, and Raga, for it is time to become smart and revamp your gym wear with the best smartwatch.