6 in 10 Indians are reporting a personal data breach

As many as 6 in 10 Indians report personal data breach by their loan service providers while 4 in 10 blame insurance providers or banks, a new report has revealed.



Nearly 59 per cent with existing loans have been approached by alternate service providers to switch to another lending institution either via email, phone call, SMS and WhatsApp in the last five years, while 40 per cent of those with existing insurance policy/policies have been approached with detailed competitive offer, according to the report by online community platform LocalCircles.



Meanwhile, 34 per cent with bank accounts have been approached with offers to open a similar bank account. Out of them, 23 per cent had been approached several times and 11 per cent once or twice.



"This indicates a massive data breach as the sender has access to an individual's personal loan data which is being used to send unsolicited loan offers," the report showed.