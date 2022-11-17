Terrorists using American weapons to attack Pakistan Army

Weapons and other military equipment left behind by US forces when exiting Afghanistan last year are now being used by militants in attacks against law enforcement and security forces in Pakistan, the media reported.

This was claimed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari while talking to the media on Thursday, Samaa TV reported.

His comments came a day after militants carried out a deadly attack in the Lakki Marwat area that left six police personnel dead, Samaa TV reported.

Ansari said that after the Afghan Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, many militants in Afghan jails were set free.