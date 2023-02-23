Telangana: Harassed by senior, PG medico attempts suicide

Harassed by a senior, a postgraduate student of a government-run medical college in Telangana attempted suicide by administering a lethal injection to herself.

The first-year Post Graduate (MD) student in the department of Anaesthesia of the Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) in Warangal took the extreme step at the MGM Hospital while she was on duty on Wednesday.

She was found unconscious around 6.30 a.m. and was admitted to the emergency ward where CPR was administered. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to Hyderabad.