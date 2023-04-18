Telangana man kills her own mother, incapable to look after her

A man strangled his mother to death and buried her as he felt her to be a burden.



The shocking incident occurred in Kamareddy district of Telangana. According to police, one Chinna Balayya killed his mother E. Balavva (80), who was ailing and bedridden, by throttling her with a piece of cloth and later buried her.



A few days ago, Balayya told his neighbours in Sadashiv Nagar that his mother had gone missing. He claimed that the room in which she was staying was found locked from outside.



However, a local public representative grew suspicious about his version. Beeraiah, a member of Mandal Parishad Territorial Committee (MPTC), lodged a complaint with the police. The police investigation revealed the shocking details.



Balayya confessed to killing his mother. He told police that she had become a burden for him and he was unable to take care of her. On the night of April 13, he strangled his mother to death with a piece of cloth. He then carried her body to a deserted place behind a rice mill and buried her after digging a ditch.



Police in the presence of local civil officials extricated the body on Monday and sent it for autopsy. "We have arrested the accused and further investigations are on," said Circle Inspector Raman. [IANS/NS]