Telangana youth among five arrested by Delhi Police for 'terror links'

Hyderabad, Sep 11: A youth from Telangana is among five persons arrested by Delhi Police from different parts of the country over alleged terror links.

A team from Delhi Police's Special Cell police on Wednesday took a youth into custody in Bodhan town of Telangana and shifted him to the national capital for investigation.

Huzaifa Yemen, 20, is a B. Pharma student at a local college. Literature related to arms, including PDF files, was seized from him, a police source said. No arms or explosives were recovered from his possession.

After the youth's arrest by the Delhi police, the local police also began an investigation into his local contacts.

However, the youth's family members denied that he has links with any terror groups.

The youth was reportedly arrested by the Delhi Police as part of the investigation into the case relating to the alleged terror plot.

The Delhi police arrested five persons from different parts of the country over alleged terror links. They were allegedly trying to recruit youngsters for ISIS.