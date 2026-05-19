ACB Searches Telangana Official’s Premises, Unearths Rs 1.10 Crore Cash, Gold

Hyderabad, May 19 (IANS) More than Rs 1.10 crore cash, one kg of gold ornaments and property documents were uncovered during Telangana ACB’s raids on premises linked to an official of Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board here on Tuesday.

Officials of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) conducted simultaneous searches at eight locations linked to S.L. Kumar, General Manager of Hyderabad Metro Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB), Red Hills.

The searches were conducted following allegations that the official owns assets disproportionate to his known sources of income.

Searches led by a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) reportedly uncovered Rs 1.1 crore in cash, around one kg of gold ornaments, 2.5 kg of silver items, and documents relating to prime properties.

Officials suspect Kumar owns assets worth nearly Rs 100 crore, including three flats in gated communities in Hyderabad, six open plots and three acres of agricultural land in Nizamabad district. The anti-graft agency also reportedly uncovered a couple of cars owned by Kumar.

The searches began early Tuesday morning at Kumar’s house and other premises linked to him and his relatives in Hyderabad, Rangareddy and Nizamabad districts.

One of the teams was conducting searches at his residence at Mallapur. The officials were seen counting cash and sealing gold ornaments, silver items and other valuables. They were also checking documents relating to properties at various places in Hyderabad and other districts.

The ACB officials have detained Kumar and are questioning him to collect more details about his assets. The agency was also examining bank lockers.

Details regarding the alleged disproportionate assets are likely to be released by evening.

In a similar case, in December last year, the ACB uncovered assets of over Rs100 crore allegedly amassed by an official of the Telangana transport department.

A case of disproportionate assets was registered against Mood Kishan, Deputy Transport Commissioner, Mahabubnagar district.

Though the document value of his properties was pegged at Rs 12.72 crore, their actual market value is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore. The 31-acre agricultural land he holds in Sangareddy district near Hyderabad alone is estimated to be worth over Rs 60 crore.

[VP]