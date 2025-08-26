Big B talks about how time spent on ‘KBC’ floor was special for him

Mumbai, Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has recalled his busy schedule and the challenges of long shoots. However, he calls his time on the quiz-based reality show “Kaun Banega Crorepati” truly special and poetic.

Amitabh took to his blog, where he shared pictures greeting his fans, whom he lovingly calls his extended family or EF, and wrote: “And the everlasting affection from all those that come even in inclement weather is a boon that shall never be forgotten .. you are so I am.”

The thespian also shared some pictures from the sets of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” and wrote: “And the work schedules continue .. early calls and early starts and at times an early finish .. but the traffic on the return journey makes the time saved as waived ..”

“However the time spent on the floor of KBC was special .. almost a poetic symposium of recitations and the understanding of each verse , both from the contestant and the one that presses the black squares now .. you are the ones that 'make the show' , is something that I repeat and live each day on the sets .. it is the truth.”