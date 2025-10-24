Netizens React to Bill Gates’ Appearance on 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Before GTA VI; Troll Makers for Using a MacBook in the Scene

Key Points:
Bill Gates makes a surprising cameo on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, sparking massive buzz online.
Netizens troll the makers after Smriti Irani’s character uses a MacBook instead of a Microsoft laptop in the promo.
Social media floods with memes and celebrity reactions, calling the crossover iconic and unexpected.
The year 2025 was full of unexpected collaborations, and it continues to surprise us. From the collaboration of Bollywood’s Khans—Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan—with American YouTuber MrBeast, to now Bill Gates and Smriti Irani.
The latest promo for an episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has taken the internet by storm due to the guest appearance of businessman and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on the show. However, the internet has gone into a frenzy for different reasons.
Many viewers were shocked to see the unexpected collaboration between the duo. In the scene, Irani is seen video-conferencing the business mogul Bill Gates, and the two are shown interacting about the well-being and health of first-time mothers.
They also discuss how Indian tradition honours new mothers. But what caught the attention of eagle-eyed netizens was that Smriti Irani’s character, Tulsi Virani, was seen using a MacBook to chat with Bill Gates instead of a Microsoft laptop. Many users trolled the makers and pointed out the irony behind this iconic moment.
The 20-second promo begins with Bill Gates and Smriti Irani greeting each other with “Jai Shree Krishna” and a classic “Namaste.” The video also shows that the logo of the laptop from which Smriti Irani is conversing with Gates is completely covered.
Netizens called out the makers, saying that if you are talking to Bill Gates, “you should at least use a Windows laptop.” Another user trolled the makers, writing that it was their guilt that led them to cover up the Apple logo on the laptop.
Bill’s cameo on the legendary show created by producer Ekta Kapoor was praised by many users, calling it a historic moment. Meanwhile, others flooded social media with memes about witnessing Bill Gates on the long-running show alongside Smriti Irani before the release of the much-awaited video game Grand Theft Auto VI.
Another X user trolled the promo by writing, “Macbook se Microsoft ke malik se baat (Talking to the owner of Microsoft using a MacBook).”
An account named Unwired Official dug up a past reference to the collaboration between Dolly Chaiwala and Gates in 2024. They wrote, “First Dolly Chai Wala. Now Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi…Bill Gates is always coming up with the weirdest collabs!”
Actor Hina Khan reacted to the now-viral crossover by posting it on her Instagram story with the caption: “Thissssss is the power of Indian television and the OG queen of television @ektarkapoor Only you can pull off this amazing feat.”
The conversation between Bill Gates and Smriti Irani took place in the latest episode of the long-running show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, which aired on October 23, 2025.
