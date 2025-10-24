Netizens React to Bill Gates’ Appearance on 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' Before GTA VI; Troll Makers for Using a MacBook in the Scene

The year 2025 was full of unexpected collaborations, and it continues to surprise us. From the collaboration of Bollywood’s Khans—Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan—with American YouTuber MrBeast, to now Bill Gates and Smriti Irani.

The latest promo for an episode of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has taken the internet by storm due to the guest appearance of businessman and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates on the show. However, the internet has gone into a frenzy for different reasons.

Many viewers were shocked to see the unexpected collaboration between the duo. In the scene, Irani is seen video-conferencing the business mogul Bill Gates, and the two are shown interacting about the well-being and health of first-time mothers.

They also discuss how Indian tradition honours new mothers. But what caught the attention of eagle-eyed netizens was that Smriti Irani’s character, Tulsi Virani, was seen using a MacBook to chat with Bill Gates instead of a Microsoft laptop. Many users trolled the makers and pointed out the irony behind this iconic moment.