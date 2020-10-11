Sunday, October 11, 2020
Donate
GET APP
Home Life Style Health & Fitness Tips on How to Keep Mental Health in Check Through Positive Life...
Life StyleHealth & FitnessLead Story

Tips on How to Keep Mental Health in Check Through Positive Life Habits

On an average we have sixty to seventy thousand thoughts in a day and a large percentage of these thoughts are stressful

0
Tips on How to Keep Mental Health in Check Through Positive Life Habits
Here are a few simple tips how mental health can be kept in check through positive life habits. Unsplash

By Puja Gupta

The truth is that our body and mind are not separate identities, they are one. Our mind is our subtle self while our bodies are the gross self.

On an average we have sixty to seventy thousand thoughts in a day and a large percentage of these thoughts are stressful especially during the current times, points out Reebok Mind Coach Vrinda Mehta.

This excessive stress energy is connected to almost all lifestyle diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, depression, anxiety and much more, she says.

Follow NewsGram on Twitter to stay updated about the World news.

We cannot always control what happens around us but what happens within us can be brought under our control with true knowledge, diligent practice, and patience. “Just like we follow a healthy diet and a regular exercise routine for physical fitness we need to have a healthy mental diet of positive thoughts, emotions and regular breathing exercise or pranayama to ensure mental wellbeing.”

Tips on How to Keep Mental Health in Check Through Positive Life Habits
According to the yogic science, our mind and our breathing are directly connected. Unsplash

As the World marked Mental Health Day on October 10, she shares a few simple tips how mental health can be kept in check through positive life habits.

Begin your day with the 5 basic Pranayama or breathing techniques: The Bhastrika, Kapalbhati, Anulomvilom, Bhramri and Udgeeth Pranayams. According to the yogic science, our mind and our breathing are directly connected.

Want to read more in Hindi? Checkout: सुशांत सिंह के लिए श्रीलंका हुआ यूनाइटेड

Include positive affirmations in your pranayama routine.

Become aware of your breath. Get into the habit of taking slow deep breaths especially when you are stressed out.

Surround yourself with positive people. Think and talk about positive things.

Keep a gratitude journal. Make a habit of writing down 5 things that you are grateful for each day.

Tips on How to Keep Mental Health in Check Through Positive Life Habits
Surround yourself with positive people.  Unsplash

Connect with nature. Get some sunshine as it is a powerful electromagnetic energy that helps in cleansing and rejuvenation. Reconnect with mother earth by walking barefooted on grass/sand to destress.

Also Read: Facebook Launched ‘Emotional Health’ Tool In India

Listen to calming soothing music to relieve stress.

Get proper sleep by going to bed and waking up at the same time every day and staying away from electronic gadgets before bedtime.

Consciously develop a habit of being positive in any given scenario and truly grateful for all that you already have. (IANS)

Previous articleFacebook Launches ‘Emotional Health’ Tool In India
Next articleSocial Media Platforms Team Up to Address Rising Stress Levels Among Snapchatters

RELATED ARTICLES

finance

Households Expect Inflation to Remain Elevated Over Next One Year: Survey

NewsGram Desk - 0
Households expect inflation to remain elevated over the next one year, as per a survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The 'Inflation Expectations...
Read more
Entertainment

Bipasha Basu Urges Everyone to Love Themselves

NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bipasha Basu has urged everyone to love themselves fully in her latest post on social media. Bipasha took to Instagram, where she posted a...
Read more
Entertainment

Palak Muchhal Talks About Life Amid Pandemic

NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Palak Muchhal recalls utilising her lockdown days performing online, judging a virtual reality show and shooting for a music video at home. She...
Read more

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
362FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

Most Popular

Households Expect Inflation to Remain Elevated Over Next One Year: Survey

finance NewsGram Desk - 0
Households expect inflation to remain elevated over the next one year, as per a survey by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The 'Inflation Expectations...
Read more

Bipasha Basu Urges Everyone to Love Themselves

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Actress Bipasha Basu has urged everyone to love themselves fully in her latest post on social media. Bipasha took to Instagram, where she posted a...
Read more

Palak Muchhal Talks About Life Amid Pandemic

Entertainment NewsGram Desk - 0
Singer Palak Muchhal recalls utilising her lockdown days performing online, judging a virtual reality show and shooting for a music video at home. She...
Read more

‘Blue Flag’ Tag to Puri Beach by FEE, Denmark

India NewsGram Desk - 0
The Golden Beach in Puri has been accorded the prestigious 'Blue Flag' certification by FEE Denmark. Blue Flag beaches are considered to be the cleanest...
Read more

Tips to Deal With Hair Fall By Malaika Arora

Beauty Tips NewsGram Desk - 0
Dancing diva Malaika Arora has doled out tips on how to deal with hair fall and shared it on social media for her fans...
Read more

51% Consumers Likely to Shop Online During Festive Season

India NewsGram Desk - 0
Online shopping is likely to get a new boost in the coming festival season, as around 51 per cent consumers are likely to shop...
Read more

ICMR to Analyze Misclassified Reinfection Cases, says Harsh Vardhan

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday stated that the resurgence of reinfection of the Sars-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19, is a misclassification and the...
Read more

Exercise Intensity not Associated With Mortality Risk in Older Adults

Health & Fitness NewsGram Desk - 0
Researchers have found that exercise intensity appears to make no difference to risk of mortality among older adults. Physical activity has been highlighted as one...
Read more
Load more

Recent Comments

http://about-bonsai.blogspot.com/2018/02/lavender-star-flower-bonsai.html on Health
mobile legends on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
SEO on Medak in Telangana: Lakes and Rivers now polluted with Antibiotics
Make Hair Grow Back on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Samsung Clear View Cover Galaxy S9 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
Japanese Particle Ni on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
바카라사이트 on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes
camiseta real madrid on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
real madrid drakt on Yahoo sued over most massive data breach in history
Accesorii Telefoane Ieftine on Declassified documents reveal Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s widow wanted an early solution to the issue of her husband’s ashes

ABOUT US

NewsGram is a Chicago, US-based nonprofit media organization, approved by IRS as a tax exempt 501 (c) (3) entity. We are a public funded media committed to provide news and analyses in an objective and non partisan manner. Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada

Contact us: marketing@newsgram.com

STAY CONNECTED

19,121FansLike
1,010FollowersFollow
1,780FollowersFollow

© NewsGram from Chicago, USA • Editor-in-Chief: Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada