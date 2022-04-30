Browse your destination and plan your trip in minutes

Travellers in India can now browse and book flights from a global inventory of airlines to and from anywhere in the world for their upcoming summer holidays, on Booking.co new and improved flight-booking service, in time with the complete resumption of regular international flights in India.

As a part of its ongoing commitment to creating a seamless and frictionless travel experience, the digital travel platform's in-house branded flight service will create a whole new way to book and experience air travel that's convenient, intuitive, and ultimately more traveler-friendly.

This new advancement will help deliver a more personalized and convenient solution to travelers to help make their overall planning and travel experience smoother and more enjoyable.

Through this, travelers can search, book and pay for their flight without leaving the app or platform.

Using the website and app, travelers can now book flights from every major airport in the world to over hundreds of destinations. The enhanced flight product offers an end-to-end booking experience, from search to booking and post-booking support.

Travelers will be provided with the broad choice and easy experience of comparing flights from hundreds of airlines with the unique product features that are typically only available when booking directly with the airline such as increased flexibility, customization, and control.

What you see is what you pay: The platform is committed to completing price transparency and clarity, which means no hidden charges and no credit card fees. All associated flight costs and prices are clearly shown and communicated upfront.

Full visibility and access: Travellers arranging their flights have full visibility and access to ticket and seat options on most flights. The service also shows upfront which bags are included in the ticket, so it's easier for customers to compare and make a decision that's right for them and the trip they are taking.

Make your selection: Customers arranging their flights with Booking.com can choose their seats, add their luggage requirements, select their meals, buy the insurance and view the details of their flight reservation without ever leaving the Booking.com app.

Book with confidence: It offers travelers Flexi-ticket options for ultimate peace of mind.

Multi-city itineraries: Along with single and return flight tickets, travelers can also arrange more complex and hyper-customized multi-city flight itineraries directly with Booking.com.

Budget-savvy travelers: budget-savvy travelers can make use of split tickets, where they can combine one-way tickets from different airlines into unique itineraries (e.g. round trips, multi-city trips) to offer more choice, better prices, and a simpler way to book the whole trip in one go.

Complete peace of mind: Customers who are happy to 'self-connect' to reach their destination can choose the 'virtual-interlining' tickets. Virtual-interlining tickets offer more choice and often better prices for customers. Behind the scenes, Booking.com pieces together the best flight choices for a specified route, looking into all available airlines and their schedules. The virtual-interlining tickets come with a Self-Transfer guarantee for complete peace of mind.

Compare flights with ease: For travelers who are undecided or open-minded about their destination, it allows customers to search for flights to and from multiple airports simultaneously to help inspire, save time and find great deals.

Here to help you: Indian customers can call the customer services team 24/7 for help and assistance with any reservation related queries

More for your trip: From the palm of their hand, travelers can arrange every element of their trip. From finding the right flight, arranging a car rental pick up or airport transfer, discovering new and exciting attractions, complemented with the perfect stay - all searched and booked from the same app.

Ritu Mehrotra, Commercial Director, APAC, China & Oceania at Booking.com said, "With more and more travel restrictions being lifted and the world slowly opening up again, summer 2022 seems to mark the return of travel for Indian travelers who are ready to get back out there and make the most of their summer holidays.

"To make it easier for everyone to experience the world, we are now offering a new and improved flight experience to customers in India, allowing them to seamlessly browse and book flights to anywhere in the world. This new flight booking service will ease the complexities of travel planning by empowering our customers to book their flights and stay easily and directly on Booking.com."'s new and improved flight-booking service, in time with the complete resumption of regular international flights in India.

As a part of its ongoing commitment to creating a seamless and frictionless travel experience, the digital travel platform's in-house branded flight service will create a whole new way to book and experience air travel that's convenient, intuitive, and ultimately more traveler-friendly.

This new advancement will help deliver a more personalized and convenient solution to travelers to help make their overall planning and travel experience smoother and more enjoyable.

Through this, travelers can search, book and pay for their flight without leaving the app or platform.

Using the website and app, travelers can now book flights from every major airport in the world to over hundreds of destinations. The enhanced flight product offers an end-to-end booking experience, from search to booking and post-booking support.

Travelers will be provided with the broad choice and easy experience of comparing flights from hundreds of airlines with the unique product features that are typically only available when booking directly with the airline such as increased flexibility, customization, and control.

What you see is what you pay: The platform is committed to completing price transparency and clarity, which means no hidden charges and no credit card fees. All associated flight costs and prices are clearly shown and communicated upfront.

Full visibility and access: Travellers arranging their flights have full visibility and access to ticket and seat options on most flights. The service also shows upfront which bags are included in the ticket, so it's easier for customers to compare and make a decision that's right for them and the trip they are taking.

Make your selection: Customers arranging their flights with Booking.com can choose their seats, add their luggage requirements, select their meals, buy the insurance and view the details of their flight reservation without ever leaving the Booking.com app.

Book with confidence: It offers travelers Flexi-ticket options for ultimate peace of mind.

Multi-city itineraries: Along with single and return flight tickets, travelers can also arrange more complex and hyper-customized multi-city flight itineraries directly with Booking.com.

Budget-savvy travelers: budget-savvy travelers can make use of split tickets, where they can combine one-way tickets from different airlines into unique itineraries (e.g. round trips, multi-city trips) to offer more choice, better prices, and a simpler way to book the whole trip in one go.

Complete peace of mind: Customers who are happy to 'self-connect' to reach their destination can choose the 'virtual-interlining' tickets. Virtual-interlining tickets offer more choice and often better prices for customers. Behind the scenes, Booking.com pieces together the best flight choices for a specified route, looking into all available airlines and their schedules. The virtual-interlining tickets come with a Self-Transfer guarantee for complete peace of mind.

Compare flights with ease: For travelers who are undecided or open-minded about their destination, it allows customers to search for flights to and from multiple airports simultaneously to help inspire, save time and find great deals.

Here to help you: Indian customers can call the customer services team 24/7 for help and assistance with any reservation related queries

More for your trip: From the palm of their hand, travelers can arrange every element of their trip. From finding the right flight, arranging a car rental pick up or airport transfer, discovering new and exciting attractions, complemented with the perfect stay - all searched and booked from the same app.

Ritu Mehrotra, Commercial Director, APAC, China & Oceania at Booking.com said, "With more and more travel restrictions being lifted and the world slowly opening up again, summer 2022 seems to mark the return of travel for Indian travelers who are ready to get back out there and make the most of their summer holidays.

"To make it easier for everyone to experience the world, we are now offering a new and improved flight experience to customers in India, allowing them to seamlessly browse and book flights to anywhere in the world. This new flight booking service will ease the complexities of travel planning by empowering our customers to book their flights and stay easily and directly on Booking.com." (AA/IANS)