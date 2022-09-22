Adventure sports? Goa is the answer!

At present, there has been a growing trend of people willing to engage in adventure sports while they travel to their favorite tourist destinations. Considering this upward trend, different states in India have started exploring more options to give tourists an overall package.

Goa is exceptionally better than all other states in this regard, as it not only offers pristine and calm beaches but an adrenaline rush as well, through exciting adventure sports.

The latest addition to the adventure segment in Goa is Bungy Jumping in North Goa. Niharika Nigam, Director, Business Development at Jumpin Heights, what Goa has to offer to adrenaline junkies or even those who want to try adventure sports for the first time:

Bungy jumping: People usually preferred Rishikesh for a thrilling bungy jumping experience, but Goa has come up with its own 55 meters high bungy jumping station, overlooking Mayem lake and its surrounding greenery in association with Goa Tourism. The platform is built by the same operator who gave India its highest bungy jumping station at 83 meters in height, in Rishikesh.

The Goa platform has been constructed keeping in mind the same safety measures and is being run under the supervision of trained instructors and ex-Army officers.

Parasailing: Flying above water can be very exciting and Goa surpasses all other destinations in India that offer this adventure activity. The beaches also offer multiple water sports like jet skiing and flyboarding.

Trekking: Goa has more than a dozen trekking trails that are ideal for spending some thrilling time in nature. These trails are bound to quench your thirst for some quality adventure. Some of the well-known treks are Sonsogor trek, Satregad Fort trek, Netravali Waterfalls trek and Udaan Dongor trek. The trekking experience offers mesmerizing views and a refreshing experience.

Hot Air Balloon: Float over the green fields, while having a bird's view of the surroundings, with a Hot Air Balloon ride in Goa. This adventure sport will let you experience the ambiance of Goa's sea cliffs as you flow with the wind in the tranquility of the atmosphere.

Scuba diving and snorkeling: A perfect destination for water sports lovers, Goa is widely popular for its scuba diving experience that allures all visitors to try this at least once in a lifetime. Baga, Candolim, and Calangute are some pick-up points for this activity.

Apart from that, Goa also offers windsurfing, white water rafting, and kayaking adventure, while many new activities keep coming up to give the travelers an experience of a lifetime. While the best time to enjoy water sports in Goa is between October and May, bungy jumping is open around the year. (KB/IANS)

