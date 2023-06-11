Bollywood is in vacay mood!

When the temperature begins to soar, a summer vacation is just what the doctor ordered. It's the ideal time for celebs to getaway and spend some time travelling. Here's a list of their favourite spots:



Shanaya Kapoor



Shanaya Kapoor spends summer in the celebrity favourite -- London.



Rakul Preet Singh



Vitamin Sea for Rakul as she holidays in the Maldives, admitting she can't stay away from the sun, sea, and beach.



Shruti Hassan



Shruti Hassan travels alone to Kodaikanal to create unforgettable experiences for herself - a solo trip inspiration.