Travel Influencer Anunay Sood Passes Away at 32, Family Confirms the News!

Originally from India and later based in Dubai, Anunay had built a strong presence in the digital travel community. Known for visually engaging content that captured landscapes, cultures, and immersive travel moments, he gained a following for showing destinations in a way that felt personal and aspirational. His Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms reflected his journeys across continents, exploring varied experiences from mountain treks and beach escapes to city explorations.

Over time, he also collaborated with tourism boards, global travel brands, and hospitality companies, becoming one of the recognizable Indian travel creators on international platforms. His ability to blend storytelling with professional visual content helped him connect with a wide audience of both travel lovers and aspiring creators.

Family and Public Reactions

Following the confirmation of his death, several influencers and public figures expressed grief online. Many described his passing as a “huge loss to the travel creator community.” Fellow creators highlighted how his journeys inspired others to step out and discover the world. Fans also recalled moments where his posts encouraged them to start solo trips, save for adventures, or appreciate nature more deeply.