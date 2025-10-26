Cultural Bias or Ignorance? Tyler Oliveira Faces Backlash for Viral Video on Gorehabba, India’s Cow Dung Festival

Tyler Oliveira’s viral video on Karnataka’s Gorehabba festival was criticized
The video presented the festival in a bizarre way while ignoring its cultural and agricultural significance.
Viewers accused the YouTuber of reinforcing stereotypes about India as “dirty” or “exotic.”
A viral video by YouTuber Tyler Oliveira on India’s Gorehabba festival has triggered widespread criticism. He presented the traditional celebration of Gumatapura village, Karnataka, in a sensational way and overlooked its cultural and agricultural roots.
Oliveira posted a video on October 23, 2025, with the caption, “Happy Diwali! Yes, I went to India’s poop-throwing festival. It was the shittiest experience of my life. I will never go back. Please pray that I survive.” In the image, he is seen wearing a hazmat suit amid villagers throwing sun-dried cow dung. He later posted another video where he said, “They’re going to kill me!” while covered in dung.
Filmed in Gumatapura village, the footage shows locals flinging cow dung as part of the annual ritual. While the video quickly went viral, many Indian viewers accused Oliveira of portraying the event as chaotic and bizarre rather than recognizing its long-standing symbolic significance. Known for documenting unusual and extreme experiences, Oliveira’s take on the festival focused on the spectacle, leaving out its deeper meaning as part of post-Diwali agricultural traditions.
Viewers condemned the portrayal for reinforcing stereotypical narratives of India as “dirty” or “exotic.” Critics said that such framing reduces authentic cultural practices to mere shock value for entertainment and virality.
Earlier this year, Oliveira had also faced severe backlash after claiming that he fell ill with multiple strains of food-borne infections, including Salmonella, despite eating only in five-star hotels during his India trip. Many interpreted his comments as reinforcing stereotypes that India is unsafe or unhygienic for travelers. Others argued that his statements ignored regional differences and personal health factors, turning his travel experiences into exaggerated criticism of the country.
In the case of the Gorehabba video, viewers felt Oliveira’s approach lacked respect and understanding. The festival uses sun-dried cow dung, not fresh manure, as part of a symbolic and communal celebration. For locals, the festival marks the end of Diwali and honors the importance of land, cattle, and agriculture in rural life.
On social media, users accused the vlogger of distorting the image of Indian culture for international audiences. Many pointed out that such portrayals contribute to a one-sided narrative that highlights only the most unconventional aspects of Indian traditions while ignoring their context and values.
Several users defended the festival, saying it’s limited to a small community and deeply tied to their way of life. They argued that Western audiences often fail to understand the meaning behind such rituals and instead label them as backward or primitive.
Social media users also expressed outrage over titles like “Poop-Throwing Festival,” saying they are equating cow dung (considered sacred) with filth. Users called it “propaganda” portraying Hinduism and India as “primitive.” Some netizens also noted the hypocrisy in global perceptions of different cultures, pointing out, “Cow dung in India isn’t just waste—it is also fuel, fertilizer, and even a disinfectant.”
Others pointed out that Gorehabba and similar festivals like Pidakala are practiced only in specific regions and are not widespread traditions. They suggested that many online videos falsely represent these local customs as if they reflect the entire country’s culture.
The controversy surrounding Oliveira’s video has reignited the discussion about how foreign influencers and travelers portray India and its festivals and religions. In India, there are many cultures and religions, each carrying deep meaning. However, showing only the chaotic parts can cause misconceptions or spread propaganda. Critics argue that while creators have the right to explore, they also carry a responsibility to portray communities truthfully and respectfully—beyond stereotypes and sensationalism. [Rh/VP]
