Cultural Bias or Ignorance? Tyler Oliveira Faces Backlash for Viral Video on Gorehabba, India’s Cow Dung Festival

Filmed in Gumatapura village, the footage shows locals flinging cow dung as part of the annual ritual. While the video quickly went viral, many Indian viewers accused Oliveira of portraying the event as chaotic and bizarre rather than recognizing its long-standing symbolic significance. Known for documenting unusual and extreme experiences, Oliveira’s take on the festival focused on the spectacle, leaving out its deeper meaning as part of post-Diwali agricultural traditions.

Viewers condemned the portrayal for reinforcing stereotypical narratives of India as “dirty” or “exotic.” Critics said that such framing reduces authentic cultural practices to mere shock value for entertainment and virality.

Earlier this year, Oliveira had also faced severe backlash after claiming that he fell ill with multiple strains of food-borne infections, including Salmonella, despite eating only in five-star hotels during his India trip. Many interpreted his comments as reinforcing stereotypes that India is unsafe or unhygienic for travelers. Others argued that his statements ignored regional differences and personal health factors, turning his travel experiences into exaggerated criticism of the country.

In the case of the Gorehabba video, viewers felt Oliveira’s approach lacked respect and understanding. The festival uses sun-dried cow dung, not fresh manure, as part of a symbolic and communal celebration. For locals, the festival marks the end of Diwali and honors the importance of land, cattle, and agriculture in rural life.

On social media, users accused the vlogger of distorting the image of Indian culture for international audiences. Many pointed out that such portrayals contribute to a one-sided narrative that highlights only the most unconventional aspects of Indian traditions while ignoring their context and values.

Several users defended the festival, saying it’s limited to a small community and deeply tied to their way of life. They argued that Western audiences often fail to understand the meaning behind such rituals and instead label them as backward or primitive.