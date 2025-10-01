“Quite gay. Probably gay. Must be gay”: Why Katie Hopkins Thinks Keir Starmer Is Gay

Key Points:
Rumours and online speculation suggest Keir Starmer may be gay, with links made to businessman and Labour peer Lord Waheed Alli.
A viral TikTok/X video allegedly showing Starmer and Alli kissing was widely circulated.
Media personalities like Katie Hopkins fuelled the gossip that PM Keir Starmer is gay.
Over the years, many gossips have emerged about politicians and their subsequent gender identities. Some have claimed to be openly gay, but some remain closed in their closet. A study was conducted by The Guardian, which attempted to explore the lives of politicians behind closed doors, especially on the bridge of male homosexuality.
Being a homosexual in Britain back in the day could have landed a person in trouble, as it was straight-up illegal to be gay. Earlier, the punishment for being gay was nothing short of imprisonment, a fine, or even death by hanging. The very first man who came out of his closet two decades after 1967—when homosexuality became legal in Britain—was Labour MP Chris Smith.
According to a widely circulated rumour on the internet, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also leading a dual life. The speculations suggest the theory that the leader of the Labour Party is allegedly gay. Coincidentally, the politician hails from the same political party as MP Chris Smith, who was the first openly gay cabinet minister in the world.
The tea about Starmer stems from various rumours, especially about his relationship with businessman and politician Lord Waheed Alli. Alli has a multi-million dollar empire emerging from various businesses in fashion, TV, and media. He has donated a whopping amount of £500,000 from his £200,000 fortune to the Labour Party since 2020. Their relationship was further called out when Starmer landed himself in a “freebies controversy” in 2024.
According to reports, Starmer and his wife received a huge sum of gifts and hospitality. The report indicated that Starmer’s biggest gift donor was none other than Alli himself. Waheed Alli is a member of the upper house of parliament in the UK and also one of the few openly gay Muslim politicians in the world. Alli has allegedly gifted Starmer nearly £39,122, which included £20,437 worth of accommodation, £16,200 worth of clothing, and some expensive pairs of sunglasses.
The rumours about the relationship between the Leader of the Labour Party and businessman Alli took a swift turn in April 2025. A video of the duo, which initially surfaced on TikTok, later became viral on various social media platforms. In the short video clip, the duo were seen sharing a kiss at the doorstep of a house.
The now-viral clip claimed to be footage from CCTV. It was later hinted that the alleged clip of Starmer and Alli kissing could be Artificial Intelligence-generated footage. Starmer and Alli sharing an intimate moment was called out by several users on X as fake and bogus.
The viral clip was posted on X from the user ID “thebritishpatriot” along with a caption referencing the gifts and remittances given to Starmer by his politician buddy Alli. The caption also hinted at the HIV test which the Prime Minister took back in February 2025, making him the first sitting Prime Minister to take an HIV test.
The X post has over three million views and thousands of shares and likes on social media. Many media personalities, like Katie Hopkins, have reignited this theory about Keir Starmer by taking it to her Facebook page. Hopkins, who was on the reality show Celebrity Big Brother, shared her personal opinion in a Facebook post in 2024.
Hopkins joked that she will make a bet on it: “He seems gay, he looks gay, he dresses gay, his whole outlook is gay.” She added that the Keir Starmer gay rumour has been in circulation for the longest time. She referenced Lord Alli as well by mentioning the time when the Prime Minister stayed at the former’s property in September 2024. Hopkins remarked that Starmer could be gay. She further added in her statement: “Quite gay. Probably gay. Must be gay.”
This is not the only time where the talk show host has given her personal opinion on Starmer’s gender identity. With the heavy emphasis put on the term “personal opinion,” Hopkins said in another Facebook post that the British Prime Minister is gay.
From rumours to personal opinions about the private life and choices of Sir Keir Starmer, everything could merely be based on speculations. It all leads to the question of whether his relationship with his ally Waheed Alli is just a political friendship. Or not?
