“Quite gay. Probably gay. Must be gay”: Why Katie Hopkins Thinks Keir Starmer Is Gay

According to a widely circulated rumour on the internet, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer is also leading a dual life. The speculations suggest the theory that the leader of the Labour Party is allegedly gay. Coincidentally, the politician hails from the same political party as MP Chris Smith, who was the first openly gay cabinet minister in the world.

The tea about Starmer stems from various rumours, especially about his relationship with businessman and politician Lord Waheed Alli. Alli has a multi-million dollar empire emerging from various businesses in fashion, TV, and media. He has donated a whopping amount of £500,000 from his £200,000 fortune to the Labour Party since 2020. Their relationship was further called out when Starmer landed himself in a “freebies controversy” in 2024.

According to reports, Starmer and his wife received a huge sum of gifts and hospitality. The report indicated that Starmer’s biggest gift donor was none other than Alli himself. Waheed Alli is a member of the upper house of parliament in the UK and also one of the few openly gay Muslim politicians in the world. Alli has allegedly gifted Starmer nearly £39,122, which included £20,437 worth of accommodation, £16,200 worth of clothing, and some expensive pairs of sunglasses.

The rumours about the relationship between the Leader of the Labour Party and businessman Alli took a swift turn in April 2025. A video of the duo, which initially surfaced on TikTok, later became viral on various social media platforms. In the short video clip, the duo were seen sharing a kiss at the doorstep of a house.