What Proves that Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte Macron is a Man?

One of the strangest and most persistent theories making its rounds online is that the First Lady of France and wife of President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, was born a man. Some have claimed that she had taken the identity of a woman later in life, but in fact she was born a man. These rumours have been circulating for quite some time now but resurfaced on the global stage when American commentator Candace Owens amplified them, which led to intense debates and a legal notice.

Candace Owens began talking about the topic on her social media platform, which gave the controversy attention from all over the world. She hinted at a completely different past identity, highlighting the lack of digitized childhood records. There were also inconsistencies in her old photographs, pointing towards something amiss in the whole scenario. The discussion has now entered the mainstream, with the President himself declaring he would provide proof that his wife is a woman.