What Proves that Emmanuel Macron’s wife Brigitte Macron is a Man?

Online theories claim France’s First Lady was born a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux.
Allegations suggest her children were fathered before transitioning and early records are missing.
Candace Owens amplified the rumors, sparking lawsuits, fierce debates, and worldwide scrutiny.
One of the strangest and most persistent theories making its rounds online is that the First Lady of France and wife of President Emmanuel Macron, Brigitte Macron, was born a man. Some have claimed that she had taken the identity of a woman later in life, but in fact she was born a man. These rumours have been circulating for quite some time now but resurfaced on the global stage when American commentator Candace Owens amplified them, which led to intense debates and a legal notice.
Candace Owens began talking about the topic on her social media platform, which gave the controversy attention from all over the world. She hinted at a completely different past identity, highlighting the lack of digitized childhood records. There were also inconsistencies in her old photographs, pointing towards something amiss in the whole scenario. The discussion has now entered the mainstream, with the President himself declaring he would provide proof that his wife is a woman.
There was a fierce backlash when Owens’ post went viral. Owens received a formal notice from the First Lady’s legal team demanding that she stop spreading the allegations and retract her statements. However, this was not the first time that such rumours had been confronted. Earlier, Brigitte Macron had sued two French bloggers in 2021 for defamation regarding the same allegations.
It is claimed that Brigitte Macron was once a man named Jean-Michel Trogneux. This is based on the theory that her early life records are not easily accessible, suggesting that she might have lived under a different identity altogether. Some even point out that the fact that she was from the Trogneux chocolatier family, a prominent family in France, helped her in erasing and concealing her past identity.
One of the most intrusive claims is that her three children, Sébastien, Laurence, and Tiphaine, from her first marriage were “fathered” by her while she was reportedly living as a man. The theory suggests that she is not the biological mother but the father of these children, pushing the claims in a different direction.
There were also additional claims that added to the theories circulating online. Some even went on to say that Brigitte Macron’s physical appearance, such as her facial features, height, and hands, was “masculine.” The assertion of inconsistent and missing photographs from her younger days has also been cited to support these points. Her school records are also questioned, as her classmates do not remember having anyone by the name Brigitte Trogneux, suggesting an identity switch within the family. There has also been a spotlight on a deliberate “cover-up” of her alleged past owing to Emmanuel Macron’s political career.
The story of Brigitte and Emmanuel meeting is another aspect that has been questioned repeatedly, suggesting suspicions. They have a notable 24-year age difference, and Brigitte was Emmanuel’s drama teacher in high school. Reportedly, their love story began years later after his graduation, but many point out that the relationship timeline seems unusual and that there may be something hidden behind the scenes.
The assertion has been completely denied by the Macron family, who say that these are just conspiracy theories. She even filed a lawsuit against two French bloggers in 2021, who first circulated the theories on YouTube. These stories circulating on social media have been termed baseless, citing the lack of evidence, and people’s tendency to amplify sensational stories has also been cited as a major reason. They denounce it as an attempt to target Brigitte personally while also undermining her husband’s credibility and legitimacy.
The controversy surrounding Brigitte Macron has etched itself into people’s minds and may or may not fade with time. The story has now taken center stage, making rounds on social media, being contested in courts, and now sitting under the harsh glare of global scrutiny. The saga illustrates how quickly private stories can turn into public battlegrounds in this digital era. [Rh/SY]
