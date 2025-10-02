Villager brutally killed by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur over alleged police link

Raipur, Oct 2: In a brutal act of violence that has sent shockwaves through Chhattisgarh’s insurgency-hit Bastar region, Maoists have murdered a villager after accusing him of being a police informer.

The victim, identified as Madkam Bhima, was a resident of Pujarikanker village under the jurisdiction of Usur Police Station in Bijapur district.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 9.00 p.m. on October 1, when a group of armed Maoists arrived at Bhima’s residence.

Eyewitness accounts and preliminary investigation suggest that the assailants forcibly entered his home, accused him of passing information to security forces, and dragged him outside. There, in full view of terrified villagers, they attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon, inflicting fatal injuries.