Manchester Synagogue Attack: Two Jewish Men Killed During Yom Kippur Services Outside Synagogue, Suspect Shot Dead

Two Jewish community members were killed and four others injured in a car-ramming and stabbing attack at a northern England synagogue on October 2, 2025. The suspect, 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent Jihad Al-Shamie, was shot dead by armed police at the scene.
The Manchester Synagogue attack took place at 9:31 a.m. local time outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, during Yom Kippur services—-the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Police have classified the incident as a terrorist attack.
Al-Shamie drove a vehicle into a crowd of worshippers, then exited and stabbed victims. He wore a vest that appeared to be an explosive device, though authorities later confirmed it was not functional. Armed officers shot Al-Shamie dead after he attacked the crowd and stabbed two Jewish individuals.
Police responded within 10 minutes of an emergency call and commended worshippers and security staff for preventing the suspect from entering the building. Three other individuals — two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s — were arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation, and instigation of acts of terrorism. The two Jewish men who were killed in the attack were identified as Adrian Daulby (53) and Melvin Cravitz (66).
Three injured men remain in hospital with serious injuries, and a fourth presented himself at a hospital with a possible injury from the incident.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the Jewish community in a video statement, saying, “Today, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day for the Jewish community, a vile individual committed a terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews, and attacked Britain because of our values,”.
"I know how much fear you will be holding inside of you. I really do... Nobody should have to do that. Nobody. And so I promise you that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve, starting with a more visible police presence, protecting your community." said Starmer.
He further added that, "I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love."
Starmer returned early from a trip to Denmark to chair an emergency Cabinet Office Briefing Rooms (COBRA) committee meeting and announced additional police deployments at synagogues nationwide.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a statement: "Israel grieves with the Jewish community in the UK after the barbaric terror attack in Manchester. Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded."
Britain's King Charles III and Queen Camilla expressed that they were "deeply shocked and saddened" by the attack. They said in their statement, "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this appalling incident and we greatly appreciate the swift actions of the emergency services."
British far right activist Tommy Robinson wrote in a X post reasserting that he is a Zionist after the recent Manchester Synagogue attack. He wrote, “I believe in a homeland for the Jewish people & give zero f**ks who that upsets.”
The attack follows a record increase in antisemitic incidents in the UK, with more than 1,500 reported in the first half of 2025, according to the Community Security Trust. Police in Scotland increased patrols around Jewish sites but reported no specific threats. Manchester soccer clubs Manchester City and Manchester United issued joint messages of support, referencing their "United" stance in times of crisis, as seen after the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing.
Investigators continue to examine the motive and any connections to the arrested suspects. The North West Ambulance Service declared a major incident and treated victims at the scene.
