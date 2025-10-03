Manchester Synagogue Attack: Two Jewish Men Killed During Yom Kippur Services Outside Synagogue, Suspect Shot Dead

Two Jewish community members were killed and four others injured in a car-ramming and stabbing attack at a northern England synagogue on October 2, 2025. The suspect, 35-year-old British citizen of Syrian descent Jihad Al-Shamie, was shot dead by armed police at the scene.

The Manchester Synagogue attack took place at 9:31 a.m. local time outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, during Yom Kippur services—-the holiest day in the Jewish calendar. Police have classified the incident as a terrorist attack.

Al-Shamie drove a vehicle into a crowd of worshippers, then exited and stabbed victims. He wore a vest that appeared to be an explosive device, though authorities later confirmed it was not functional. Armed officers shot Al-Shamie dead after he attacked the crowd and stabbed two Jewish individuals.

Police responded within 10 minutes of an emergency call and commended worshippers and security staff for preventing the suspect from entering the building. Three other individuals — two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s — were arrested on suspicion of commission, preparation, and instigation of acts of terrorism. The two Jewish men who were killed in the attack were identified as Adrian Daulby (53) and Melvin Cravitz (66).

Three injured men remain in hospital with serious injuries, and a fourth presented himself at a hospital with a possible injury from the incident.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed the Jewish community in a video statement, saying, “Today, on Yom Kippur, the holiest day for the Jewish community, a vile individual committed a terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews, and attacked Britain because of our values,”.