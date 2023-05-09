UN: 4.5 million pregnant women and their kids die each year

More than 4.5 million pregnant women and their babies die every year, childbirth or the first weeks after birth -- equivalent to one death happening every seven seconds -- mostly from preventable or treatable causes, according to a new report from the United Nations on Tuesday.



The report, improving maternal and newborn health and survival and reducing stillbirth, shows that global progress in reducing deaths of pregnant women, mothers and babies has flatlined for eight years since 2015, due to decreasing investments in maternal and newborn health.



Since 2015, there have been around 290,000 maternal deaths each year, 1.9 million stillbirths -- babies who die after 28 weeks of pregnancy -- and a staggering 2.3 million newborn deaths, which are deaths in the first month of life.



"Pregnant women and newborns continue to die at unacceptably high rates worldwide, and the Covid-19 pandemic has created further setbacks to providing them with the healthcare they need," said Dr Anshu Banerjee, Director of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing at the World Health Organization (WHO).



"If we wish to see different results, we must do things differently. More and smarter investments in primary healthcare are needed now so that every woman and baby -- no matter where they live -- has the best chance of health and survival," she added.



The Covid pandemic, rising poverty, and worsening humanitarian crises have intensified pressures on stretched health systems.



Just one in 10 countries (of more than 100 surveyed) report having sufficient funds to implement their current plans.