India Switzerland UN Conflict: Tyagi’s Bold Rebuttal Exposes Baseless Criticism on Minorities and Press Freedom

Tyagi went one step further, suggesting Switzerland, which currently holds the presidency of the UNHRC, to focus on its own internal issues instead of wasting time making baseless narratives against India. He subtly directed the spotlight towards Switzerland reminding the world about its struggle with racism, systemic discrimination and xenophobia. He bluntly asserted “It should focus on its own challenges such as racism, systemic discrimination and Xenophile”.

Tyagi said “We are ready to offer Switzerland our insights and experience in managing diversity and promoting inclusivity”, extending an olive branch wrapped in defiance. He not only defended India’s policies with his words but also expressed pride in the nation and its ability to withstand international criticism.