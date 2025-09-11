At the 60th Session of the UNHRC, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi strongly rejected Switzerland’s remarks on India’s treatment of minorities and press freedom.
Tyagi urged Switzerland, the current UNHRC president, to focus on its own internal issues such as racism and systemic discrimination.
The episode reflects India’s growing assertiveness in global diplomacy, rejecting external criticism and promoting indigenous solutions.
At the 5th meeting of the 60th Session of the United Nations Human Right Council in Geneva, India made a bold and clear statement sharply rebutting Switzerland’s remarks concerning the treatment of minorities and Press freedom in India. Tyagi candidly remarked “As it holds the UNHRC presidency, it is all the more important for Switzerland to avoid wasting the Council’s time with narratives that are blatantly false and do not do justice to the reality of India”. Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi further emphasized that such comments do not reflect the reality of India dismissing them as “surprising, shallow and ill-informed”.
Tyagi went one step further, suggesting Switzerland, which currently holds the presidency of the UNHRC, to focus on its own internal issues instead of wasting time making baseless narratives against India. He subtly directed the spotlight towards Switzerland reminding the world about its struggle with racism, systemic discrimination and xenophobia. He bluntly asserted “It should focus on its own challenges such as racism, systemic discrimination and Xenophile”.
Tyagi said “We are ready to offer Switzerland our insights and experience in managing diversity and promoting inclusivity”, extending an olive branch wrapped in defiance. He not only defended India’s policies with his words but also expressed pride in the nation and its ability to withstand international criticism.
This was not the first sharp response of India in an international forum. India has famously labelled Pakistan a “failed state” while sharply rejecting its attempts to portray India as a human rights violator. The Indian delegation’s firm stance has drawn applause from domestic audiences as well as diplomatic circles alike, strengthening India’s reputation as a rising power that will not tolerate unjust criticism.
The episode underlines a growing trend of India to adopt an assertive approach in global diplomacy, particularly when its sovereignty and internal affairs are questioned. It indicates a broader geopolitical change where countries are becoming less receptive to universal criticism from Western-led organizations.
As per observers, this is India’s strategy for promoting a narrative that stresses independence and indigenous solutions to defend its democratic values. Tyagi’s confident offer to help Switzerland deal with issues of racism was seen as a measured yet respectful rejection that emphasized India’s moral supremacy.
As the debate plays out on the global stage, India’s message is loud and clear - it will stand firm against ill-informed external criticism and will continue to be committed to its own model of democracy, pluralism and development. [Rh/SY]
