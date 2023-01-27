Uttar Pradesh: Government employee strangled to death, body found in a canal

An employee in the office of the district magistrate in Baghpat was allegedly strangled to death.

Police recovered his body from a canal in the Raya area of Mathura.

According to the police, Srinivas Pal, a resident of the Prabhat Nagar area of Meerut, was posted as head clerk in the office.

On December 30, 2022, he went missing under suspicious circumstances.

Later, his son Ishank lodged a missing complaint at the Civil Line police station, in Meerut on December 31, 2022.

A senior officer said that a police team was pressed into action to locate Srinivas.