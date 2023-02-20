Uttar Pradesh: Woman accuses neighbor of kidnapping & converting daughter

A woman has accused her neighbor, Waiz Mohammed, and his relatives of kidnapping her 19-year-old daughter and forcibly converting her religion.

The woman, in a complaint to the police, alleged that her daughter was so shocked that she lost her mental balance after the incident and even tried to commit suicide.

Police said that an FIR under Section 366 of the IPC (inducing woman to compel her for marriage) and under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act, 2021, has been lodged.

SHO, Haidergarh, Ajay Tripathi, said that first a complaint related to a 19-year-old girl going missing was lodged in November.

The police recovered the girl on Saturday from the Lucknow-Barabanki border and handed her over to the family.