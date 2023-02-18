Haryana: North India to get its first nuclear plant

North India's first nuclear plant is coming up at Gorakhpur in Haryana's Fatehabad district, which is about 150 km north of the national capital.



Disclosing this on Saturday, Union Minister of State for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh, said that during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's regime, one of the major achievements would be the installation of nuclear or atomic energy plants in other parts of the country, which were earlier confined mostly to the southern states like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh or in the west in Maharashtra.



The Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana's (GHAVP) two units of 700 MW capacity each are under implementation near the Gorakhpur village. Till date, an amount of Rs 4,906 crore has been spent out of the total allocated funds of Rs 20,594 crore for the project.