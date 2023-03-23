Uttar Pradesh: Yogi government to increase millet production



"For farmers, millets are low risk crops resilient to climate change," a senior official said.



With 11 lakh hectares of land under millets, UP also happens to be the second largest producer of coarse grain (50 lakh MT).



Sources said that the government is planning to organise cluster demonstrations, area expansion through distribution of common seed and free seed mini-kit.



The government also plans to increase area under oilseeds from the existing 22 lakh hectares to around 27 lakh hectares to meet the target of producing 100 lakh tonnes of oilseeds by 2030-31.



For this, the productivity will have to be increased from 11 to 12.5 quintals per hectare.



Officials said that the state government was also planning to promote 'exotic' varieties of rice which could have higher returns.



The data available with the agriculture department shows that only seven districts (Bijnor, Kushinagar, Pilibhit, Chandauli, Baghpat, Varanasi and Ambedkar Nagar) have high productivity (over 2,500 kg/hectare).



As many as 55 districts have medium (2000-2500 kg/hectare) or medium-low productivity (1,500-2,000 kg/hectare). Five and three districts have low and very low productivity, respectively.



Rice production has been registering downward fluctuation in the wake of lesser rainfall.