Two UP Doctors lost their job for Practicing Privately

The Uttar Pradesh government has terminated the services of two doctors for allegedly indulging in private practice.



Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who also holds the charge of Health Minister, said that the services of Dr Rajesh Kumar Verma who was posted as ortho surgeon at Ramsanehi Ghat CHC in Barabanki, and Dr Vijay Pratap Singh, a medical officer who was posted at Dankaur CHC, Noida, have been terminated.



He said that any such violation in future would be dealt with firmly.



Action has been taken against both the doctors after a departmental inquiry found them guilty.



Health department officials said that inquiries were ordered on several complaints made by the patients' attendants.



They were found violating a state government order issued in 1978, which bans private practice by government doctors.



It is also seen as a violation of the Government Servants Conduct Rules, 1956.



As per officials, both were regular doctors selected through Provincial Medical Services. [IANS/JS]

