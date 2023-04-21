Uttar Pradesh : Security beefed up for 'Alvida' prayers in Ramzan

Elaborate police deployment has been made at mosques across Uttar Pradesh for 'Alvida' prayers on the last Friday of Ramzan.



Special Director General (SDG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar, said: "In addition to the routine deployment of over 1.25 civil police personnel in different districts, the state police have provided extra police force of around 7,000 under training sub-inspectors, 249 companies of Provincial Armed Constabulary, three companies of State Disaster Response Force and five companies of central armed police force. Moreover, cops in civvies will be deployed with body worn cameras and binoculars to keep vigil during the prayers."



He said drone cameras and high-resolution CCTV cameras would be installed at sensitive spots during the prayers.



As many as 4,800 two-wheeler and four-wheeler police response vehicles have been deployed for continuous patrolling during the festival while 1,785 quick response teams equipped with riot control equipment have been deployed at sensitive spots identified across the state, he added.



The SDG said 2,933 sensitive spots or hot spots have been identified across the state, adding that these areas have been distributed under 849 zones and 2,460 sectors and the force deployment has been done accordingly.



"All the social media platforms are under strict vigil and stern action will be taken against those involved in posting objectionable content that may disturb law and order or incite communal sentiments," said Kumar.



He said the 'Alvida' prayers would be offered at 29,439 mosques, while Eid prayers will take place at 33,304 places, including 29,439 mosques and 3,865 Eidgahs across the state.



The police and district administration has held 2,669 meetings with civil defence, clerics, peace committees and other responsible citizens to maintain coordination during the festival.



Senior police officials held 1871 meetings with the managers and organisers of the religious gatherings to ensure peace and communal harmony during the prayers.



Besides, 1,561 meetings had been conducted with municipal corporations, health and power departments to make all necessary arrangements for the festival, he added. [IANS/JS]

