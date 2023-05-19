LU girl student complains against abusive boys on campus

A girl student of the Lucknow University (LU) has lodged a written complaint against residents of Habibullah boys' hostel for using inappropriate language and hurling abuses at her in the Tagore Library after an argument.



Acting on the complaint, the LU proctor board has ordered a probe into the incident that occurred on Thursday and carried out a search in the boys' hostel.



According to a witness, the incident took place when the complainant, an undergraduate student, was in the Tagore Library's reading room and had kept a book on the chair to reserve it.