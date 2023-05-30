6-year-old UP girl swims across Yamuna River in 11 minutes

Vritika first offered prayers at the famous Maa Lalita Devi temple and Lord Hanuman temple (Bargad ghat) and then sought blessings from her trainer Kamla Nishad before starting her journey to cross the river.



She crossed river Yamuna River in just 11 minutes whereas children of her age had earlier crossed the river by taking 15 or more minutes.



Nishad, meanwhile, claimed, "When Vritika was crossing the river, her parents, Pankaj Kumar Singh and Nivedata Singh, along with grandparents and others were encouraging and cheering her."



Nishad said three boats accompanied the girl for emergency assistance.



There are currently 150 children in all age groups undergoing training at the Navjeevan Swimming club.