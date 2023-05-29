Cross-currents in the Islamic world (Column: The Third Eye)

The successor Biden administration has also been circumspect about supporting Islamic fundamentalist regimes. There is a realisation in the Saudi camp that violence in the name of religion by invoking Jehad, can not be upheld in present times.



Saudi Arabia and its close partner UAE, have also made the balancing move of not getting caught in the emerging Cold War kind of polarisation between the US on one hand and the China-Russia combine on the other in the wake of the Ukraine-Russia military confrontation.



Egypt with its long civilisational history has a key position in the Arab world and has been the largest trading partner of India in Africa. It is home to the Muslim Brotherhood founded by the Egyptian thinker Hasan Al Banna in 1928 to oppose the nationalist and pro-left regime of Gen. Nasser and establish an Islamic rule based on the mandate that the 'Quran is the best Constitution'.



Following the 'Arab Spring' of 2011 that compelled the military to depose President Hosni Mubarak, and a leader of the Muslim Brotherhood - Mohammad Morsi - became the first elected President of Egypt in 2012. The 'Arab Spring' was fronted by liberals but its real strength came from Muslim Brotherhood known for its large organisation and influence.



As Muslim Brotherhood started exercising an overbearing influence on all facets of governance including the judiciary and even armed forces, the military in a 'counter-revolution' in 2013, removed Morsi from office, banned Muslim Brotherhood and rounded up thousands of activists of different ideological backgrounds.



Gen. Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi the new President put Morsi on trial- the latter dying in 2019 in court. Muslim Brotherhood advocated an Islamic rule that was not in conflict with the West and Morsi's rise to power was therefore appreciated by the US administration.



Egypt-US relations have, however, been friendly during Al Sisi's rule too. Egypt's friendship with India has been further strengthened after the 2015 meeting of Prime Minister Modi with President Al Sisi in New York. Al Sisi was the Chief Guest at the Republic Day Parade in Delhi this year and the occasion marked the elevation of relations to a strategic level.



Egypt is firmly against radicalisation and cross-border terrorism and the two countries have affirmed zero tolerance towards terrorism. Egypt is thus a key ally of India in the Muslim world.



UAE does today what Saudi Arabia would do tomorrow- the launch of I2U2 in 2021 and the subsequent Chinese mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia in 2023 somewhere prove the point. Iran's hostility towards Saudi Arabia is the outcome not only of the historical legacy of the Shia-Sunni conflict resulting from the Kharijite revolt against Caliph Ali but also of the added complication of the two countries differing in their approach to the US.