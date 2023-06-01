PM Modi to be invited for 'Pran-Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir

"It has been decided that a seven-day-long Pran-Pratishtha ceremony for the installation of Ram Lalla's idol will be organised. The Trust will send an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As no date of the event has been decided yet, the Prime Minister will be apprised about the probable date of the event between December (2023) and January 26 (2024)," added Rai.



In the ongoing construction work of Ram Mandir, work related to the flooring of the ground floor of the temple is likely to start from Thursday.



"White Markana marble of Rajasthan will be used for flooring in the Ram Mandir," said Rai.