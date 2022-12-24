Is Astrology really fraud? Here's what you need to know

The answer to this question lies in the legal dynamics of astrology in India.

In 2004, the Supreme Court of India proclaimed astrology a science. In a historic judgment, the apex court noted, "Astrology is a science, which claims to foretell the future or make predictions by studying the supposed influence of the relative positions of the moon, sun, planets and other stars on human affairs. It, therefore, requires study of celestial bodies, of their positions, magnitudes, motions, and distances, etc..."

The court further directed the universities in India to consider adding astrology as a subject.

Again in 2011, the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea that had challenged astrology as a science.

It refused to consider astrology and other allied sciences like Palmistry as part of The Drugs and Magical Remedies Act of 1954.

It sided with the view that astrology is a time-tested science that dates back more than 4,000 years old and refused to ban practices promoting astrology.

Since then, astrology is being taught in several universities in India. Very recently, IGNOU introduced a Master's program in Jyotishvia distance learning which can only be pursued by students who have completed their undergraduate degree.

This goes on to show that there is an educational criterion to study astrology since it involves various computations and abstract ideas. Astrology cannot be called a 'fraud' industry.

The subject matter of astrology is human beings and how they are affected by the motions and placements of the planets, stars, and other heavenly bodies across the Zodiac.

Astrology draws heavily from two 'pure' sciences - Astronomy and Mathematics. The influence of planets is studied using data gathered by astronomers on the orbits of planets and other celestial bodies daily.

Information on the daily motion of the planets and its effect on human behavior is compiled in a logbook called Ephemeris.

To determine the precise degree of the ascendant and the planets, complex mathematical calculations must be performed throughout the horoscope-making process.