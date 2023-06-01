UP districts fall short of immunisation targets

A dozen districts in Uttar Pradesh have covered less than 90 per cent of the targeted kids -- below one year of age -- under the routine immunisation programme conducted across the state in 2022-23.



The state health department has now decided to form district-level committees that shall work upon reasons for poor coverage and get the 'missed out' children vaccinated.



Also, methods used by well-performing districts will be used elsewhere.



According to the data in Jalaun district, only 31,322 children out of the targeted 43,781 were immunised which means a coverage of just 71.54 per cent.

